Eileen M. Conway

Eileen M. Conway

Cincinnati - Dear sister of Maureen Lorenz and the late Paul, Jeanne and Robert Conway, Marjorie Miller and Dorothy Monahan. Sister in law of Martha Decker Conway and the late Ruth Conway, Thomas Lorenz, Thomas Miller and William Monahan. Dear daughter of the late Alfred Conway and Margaret (Duffey) Conway. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Passed March 7, 2020, age 94 years. Visitation Saturday from 10:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 am at St. Teresa of Avila Church (Price Hill). Burial at the St. Joseph New Cemetery immediately after Funeral Mass. Memorials may be directed to www.bayleylife.org.

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
