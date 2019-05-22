|
Eileen Mae Hebbeler
Ft. Mitchell - Eileen Mae Hebbeler (nee Vogelphol) 86 years of age of Ft. Mitchell passed away Monday at her residence. Eileen was preceded in death be her loving husband William Hebbeler, her infant daughter Melissa Hebbeler, daughter Deborah Morris, Son Brian Hebbeler, and great grandson Logan Morris. She is survived by her loving daughters, Carol Lynn Hebbeler, Martha Hebbeler, and Jacqueline Penny (Don Heck), and daughter n law Deanna Hebbeler. Loving grandma to Josh Morris (Jessica), Dr. Justin Penny (Dr Seth Laporte), and Ty Hebbeler. Great grandchildren Colin, Aiden, and Avery Morris. Dear sister to Bob Vogelpohl (Late Pat), Jim Vogelphol (late Sandra), Tom Vogelphohl (Sue), Ginny Adams (late Herbert) May Carol Vogelpohl, Dolorse Held, and Barbara Toemer (Gerry). Dear aunt to Twenty-three nieces and nephews and many great and great great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30pm until 7:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7:00pm. Burial St. Stephen Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: DCCH Center for Children 75 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Bluegrass Hospice Care 7388 Houston RD, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019