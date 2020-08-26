Eileen Mechley
Springdale - Eileen Marguerite Mechley (nee Ennis) (August 28, 1940 - August 23, 2020) beloved wife of Braden A. Mechley; sister of Elizabeth (Robert) Chaney, Robert (Sandra, deceased) Ennis, and the late William (Marge, deceased, and Carroll Quinn) Ennis, and her twin, Evelyn (Thomas) Wallace whose death preceded hers by 20 years; proud mother of Susan (James) Lucci, Heidi (Michael) Felton, Camille (John) Gartner, and Braden J.; and, best of all, the wonderful "Oma" of Elena, Tomas, and Maria Lucci; Peter, Danny, Audrey, and Greta (Margaret Eileen) Felton; Jack and Maggie Gartner. Eileen was a quietly impactful servant-leader, offering her gifts as teacher, mentor, mother, tutor, aunt, fundraiser, reunion chair, PTO and class president, champion volunteer, and -- her very favorite role -- grandmother to "Oma-nine." The well-lived life full of memories that Alzheimer's took from her will never be taken from us. Her inspiring life carries on through everyone she touched. A private funeral mass will be held. A visitation for family and friends will be an in-car procession in the front, circle-driveway of Saint Ursula Academy on Sunday, August 30, from 4:30 - 6:30pm, 1339 East McMillan Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tender Mercies (https://www.tendermerciesinc.org/donate
) and DePaul Cristo Rey High School (https://www.depaulcristorey.org/giving/donate-now
). B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyersons.com