Evendale - Passed away July 3, 2020 at age 72. Preceded in death by her husband, Len Lipps, and friend Gene Mueller. Survived by her daughter Annie (Ron) Zoz, grandsons Ty and Sam Zoz, siblings Peg (Ben) Schmidt, Pat (Tom) Rinschler, Dennis (Annie) O'Donnell as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She graciously shared her deep faith, love of education, and garden-fresh green beans with all those around her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9th from 4 - 7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 10th at 10 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11144 Spinner Ave. Sharonville. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If so desired, or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Notre Dame Eileen O'Donnell Lipps '65 Memorial Endowed Scholarship. www.mndhs.org/eileen




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
