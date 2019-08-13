|
|
Eileen V. "Murph" Heringer
Cold Spring - Eileen V. "Murph" (nee Mohring) Heringer, 93 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on August 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Florence, Kentucky. Born July 24, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Walter and Florence (nee Aneshansel) Mohring. Eileen was a graduate of Mariemont High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring, Red Hats Society, Rosie Reds, and the Vagabond Square Dancers. She was preceded in death by her Husband, John Valentine "Jake" Heringer, and Son, Michael Heringer. She survived by her Daughter, Linda (Dennis) Williams, and Son, John "Jake" Heringer, Grandchildren, Chelsea, Cory, and Molly Williams. Visitation will be 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Gerald Reinersman, officiating. Burial will take place in St Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the JDRF Southwest Ohio Chapter, 8050 Hosbrook Rd., Suite 314, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236 or to The Point/Arc, 104 Pike Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019