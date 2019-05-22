Services
First Baptist Church
4410 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY 41076
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
4410 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
4410 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Fort Thomas - Eileen Wallingford (nee Miller) age 78 of Hazard, Kentucky passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Charles S. Wallingford for 58 wonderful years. Loving mother of Carla (Samuel Hall) Wallingford and Julie (Ryan) Petrie. Dear Grandmother of Christopher Pape, Anthony (Rachel) Pape, Kathryn (Mark) Bamforth, Nathan (Lori) Petrie, Stephen Petrie, Sarah Petrie, Ethan Petrie and Great Grandmother of nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Janice Marshall and brother John David Miller and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many very dear friends. Visitation will begin at 10:30am on Friday, May 24th at First Baptist Church, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky followed by the Funeral services beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Cold Spring Building Fund, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076. Special condolences and memories may be made at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019
