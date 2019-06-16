|
|
Elaine B. Dunkelman (nee Bauer)
Cincinnati - Elaine B. Dunkelman (nee Bauer), wife of the late Arnold Dunkelman, beloved mother of Mark (Bonnie), Jay (Noushin), and Amy (Jeff Mahler) Dunkelman, loving grandmother of Melanie (Steven), Evan (Rachel), and Katie, great-grandmother of Ben, Maggie, Liam, Jack, Sam, and Clara, sister of the late Audrey Hunter. Elaine will be remembered as an avid gardener, unconditionally loving mother and enthusiastic world traveler who always had her bag packed and ready to go on the next adventure with her soul-mate Arnold. She was a supporter of the arts and a talented artist and interior designer. Elaine loved to enrich the color and design of interior spaces where she lived and worked, and did so with joy and skill. Elaine loved classical music and had music in her ear throughout her life all the way until her final days. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. June 7, 2019. Age 89 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Visitation at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. June 24, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, concluding with a brief memorial service. Memorials to Cincinnati Nature Center.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019