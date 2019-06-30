|
|
Elaine C. Androne (nee Thompson)
Fairfield - Loving wife of Nicholas Androne for 50 years. Devoted mother of Ryan (Julie) Androne. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Erin, Brooke, Haley and Kyle. Dear sister of Philip (Pam) Thompson and the late Charlene Weichold. Loving aunt of John Weichold III, Jeffrey Thompson and Stephen Thompson. Departed on June 28, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at First Baptist Church of Greenhills, 11195 Winton Rd. Cincinnati, 45218. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019