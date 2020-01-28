|
|
Elaine C. Berninger (Byrne)
Cincinnati - Elaine C. Berninger (Byrne), age 77 passed away January 28, 2020. She is survived by beloved husband Jack, children: John, Joe (Rebecca Guerin), Jeff (Johanna Villagran), Bonnie (Tom) Forbes, Maria (Hugues) Bertrand, and 15 grandchildren. Visitation will be at 8:00 a.m. Friday, January 31 at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, Cincinnati, followed by Mass at 10:00am. A celebration of life will be held at immediately after Mass at a location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooperative for Education and Idea Global, checks should be made payable to Cooperative for Education, 2300 Montana Ave, Suite 401, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020