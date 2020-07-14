1/
Elaine C. Huber
Cincinnati - Elaine c. Huber died peacefully in her home on July 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Elaine is survived by her loving and dedicated spouse, Nancy Richardson. Elaine is preceded in death by her father Fred Huber Jr., her mother Veronica (nee Keller), and her sister Marilyn Wilke (Don, deceased). She is survived by her brother, Don Huber (Carol, deceased), and sisters Janet Weingartner (Tom) and Barb Hekler (Jack). She will be missed by multitudes of adoring nieces and nephews, former colleagues, church members, and friends. Services will be private due to COVID-19. Donations can be made in Elaine's name to Our Daily Bread 1730 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202; ourdailybread.us or Over-the-Rhine Community Housing, 114 West 14th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202, otrch.org. For full obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
