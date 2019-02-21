|
Elaine C. Leuenberger
Green Township - LEUENBERGER, Elaine C. (Nee Kauffman). Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Leuenberger. Loving mother of Wendy (Mike) Carswell, Dana Kern, Robyn (Gabriel) Delgado and Eric (Shannon) Leuenberger. Dear sister in law of Claire Fricke and Paul Leuenberger. Devoted grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 74 years of age. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on SATURDAY at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019