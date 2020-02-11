|
|
Elaine Crosthwaite
Covington - Elaine Crosthwaite (Dornbusch) age 74 of Covington, KY passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was a retired hair stylist and operated her own business for over 40 years. In her younger days she enjoyed tap dancing, bowling, and was an avid fan of UK Basketball. Elaine is survived by her children Kim Kathman (Caldwell), spouse David, Karen Steenken (Caldwell), spouse Matt, and Fred Caldwell, spouse Heather; her siblings Jim Dornbusch, spouse Dot, Kathy Cunningham (Dornbusch), spouse Gerry, and Nick Dornbusch, spouse Judy; her grandchildren Braidi Huecker (Kathman), spouse Martin, Brenton Kathman, spouse Shelby, Seth Steenken, spouse Jenna, Brandon Kathman, spouse Carolyn, Noah Steenken, Moriah Steenken, Bradley Kathman, Jonah Steenken, Freddie Caldwell, and Charlie Caldwell; her great grandchildren Isabella Huecker, Emerson Huecker, Owen Huecker, Atlas Huecker, Leo Kathman and Everett Kathman; her nieces Angela, Kathy, Ashley, Nichole, Lisa, and Tricia; her nephews Dustin, Ryan, Nicholas, Sean, James, and Jimmy; her great nieces and nephews and many other extended family members. Elaine was preceded in death by her loving husband Randy Crosthwaite, her parents, James (Jimmy) and Frances (Mickey) Dornbusch and her brother, Robert (Bobby) Dornbusch. Memorial reception will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00am - 12:30pm (followed by memorial ceremony at 12:30pm) at Lakeside Christian Church, 195 Buttermilk Pike Lakeside Park, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Action Ministries 4375 Boron Dr. Latonia, KY. 41015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2020