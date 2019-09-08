Services
St Clement
4536 Vine St
Cincinnati, OH 45217
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine St.
St. Bernard, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Elaine E. (Fox) Holt

Elaine E. (Fox) Holt Obituary
Elaine E. Holt (nee Fox)

St. Bernard - Beloved wife of William Walter Holt. Loving mother of Dave (Jenny) Holt, Greg Holt, Bobby (Amy) Holt, Chris (Katie) Holt, and the late Danny Holt. Dear grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 9. Sister of Roy Fox, William Fox, Sue Roberts. Simply stated, Elaine was the best wife, mom and grandma ever. Surrounded by family, she went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019. Visitation will be held at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, OH 45217, on Monday (9/9) from 9:30 until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Clement School Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
