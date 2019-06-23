|
Elaine Isphording
Cincinnati - (nee Schuster) loving wife of the late John R. "Jack" Isphording; devoted mother of: Scott (Shelly) Isphording, & Michele (Jay) Gramke; wonderful grandma of: Samuel Adams, Mia Gramke, Erika & Gunnar Isphording. Sister of the late JoAnn Sloneker. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Mon., June 24, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the Blessing Service at 12 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home, Harrison. Full obit at www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019