Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Love Brothers Cemetery
1619 Rosemont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Maller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Levine Maller


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Levine Maller Obituary
Elaine Levine Maller

Palm Harbor - 89, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 2, 1929 to Anna and Jack Barr, Elaine spent her childhood surrounded by a large, loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She moved to Palm Harbor, FL in 1989 to be closer to her children and their growing families.

Playing bridge, mahjong, tennis, golf, and traveling were some of her favorite pastimes. Elaine was also a long-time volunteer at Suncoast Hospice, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Elaine was preceded in death by her past husbands, Leon Levine and Allan ("Al") Maller and her sister Ruth Barr. Elaine is survived by her children Ilene Goodelman (Arthur), Debbie Kaplan (Kerry of blessed memory), and Jami Schulman (Brian); grandchildren Joshua Goodelman, Lauren Goodelman Malloney (Brendan), Lauren Kaplan Achurra (Kiko), Zachary Kaplan (Marissa), Jori Kaplan, Alyson Kaplan, Levi Schulman, and Micah Schulman; great grandchildren Jackson and Lindsey Malloney and Sienna, Kayden and Bria Achurra; and stepchildren Robyn Greenberg (Bryan), Debbie Maller and Henry Maller.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. at Love Brothers Cemetery located at 1619 Rosemont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45205.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Suncoast Hospice, 2675 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 (www.suncoasthospice.org). www.davidcgross.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.