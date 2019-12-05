Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Resources
Elaine M. Young

Elaine M. Young Obituary
Elaine M. Young

Bethel - The world lost a fighter this week.

On December 4, 2019, Elaine Young (Sharon Elaine Williams Young, aka Melanie Reed Marissa Young) our dear mother gave up her valiant fight in this world nearly 10 years after Rod Young (her husband and our dad). She was so strong, fighting up to her last breath. She will be missed beyond what words can share, but always remembered for her creativity, uncaged personality, and her undying love for family, and her love of owls, butterflies, flowers, wild birds, dogs, sparkles, and all things bedazzled. Elaine was born on October 25, 1947, and peacefully passed to the next life, where all things are made new, on December 4, 2019. Our mom was just 72 years of age when she decided it was time to go.

Elaine leaves behind her mother (Chick Williams), sons Tyler (and Kris) Young, J.D. (and Lisa) Young, and grandchildren Anna and Sarah Young.

Visitation for all of our friends and family will be this Friday, Dec.6th from 5-8PM, at the John H. Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St Milford, OH 45150. Parking is available in the back lot and along the side streets. A service will be held this Saturday at 10am at the same location.

We would be blessed to have you join us for a celebration of our mom's life on either Friday or Saturday. You are welcome at either, or both.

God is sovereign. Here's to the fight.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
