1/
Elaine Niforos Tsitouris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Niforos Tsitouris

Cincinnati - Elaine Niforos Tsitouris, 70, died unexpectedly September 9, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born February 25, 1950, in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of John and Rosa (Petalas) Niforos. She attended R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, NC, then Elon College for one year. After meeting Andy Tsitouris, the two were married in 1975 and then relocated to Columbus where their only son Dustin was born. When he was four, the family moved to Cincinnati, where Elaine worked primarily as a data specialist for the Kings School District for 21 years. She retired in 2017. Elaine and Andy celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in March of 2020. Elaine was a devoted wife, mother and Nona. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, and loved them all unconditionally. She adored shopping and the beach. Elaine is survived by her husband, Andy Tsitouris; brother, Alex Niforos (Jamey Benson); sister Maria Kraus (Robert); son, Dustin Tsitouris (Courtney); two grandchildren, James and Max Tsitouris; and nieces and nephews, Rosanne, Liza, Ellen, Foster, Chris, Alex, and Kate. A private visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15th at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH, followed by a private formal service at the Holy Trinity - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45224.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved