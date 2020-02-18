|
|
Elaine Rauckhorst
Oxford - Alice Elaine Rauckhorst, 78, known as Elaine to the countless people who loved her, died peacefully on February 17, 2020 in Oxford, Ohio. Oxford was a beloved home for Elaine and husband William Rauckhorst for 35 years. Born in Fort Thomas, KY in 1941 to parents Henry and Bernice Kroger, Elaine was the youngest of three children along with brother John (Fr. Jack Kroger) and sister Marilyn Kroger (Adick). She never forgot her Kentucky roots, but she loved adventure and exploring the world around her. After graduating from Thomas More College in 1963, Elaine married her sweetheart William Rauckhorst and worked as a Catholic school teacher for more than three decades at Christ the King School in Springfield, IL; Sts. Peter and Paul School in Naperville, IL and St. Peter in Chains School in Hamilton, OH. Elaine served as a docent at the Miami University Art Museum for more than 20 years and was a member of the PEO sorority in Oxford. She was the magic 'green thumb' behind the beautifully landscaped gardens at St. Mary Catholic Church in Oxford. Somehow she found time for golf, tennis, paddle tennis, pickle ball, bridge club and book club too.
Preceded in death by her mother Bernice Kroger and father Henry Kroger of Fort Thomas, Kentucky and brother Fr. Jack Kroger, Elaine is survived by husband William, sister Marilyn Adick (Robert); cousin Pauline Baumann (Norbert) and daughters Cynthia Johanson (Jon), their children Katie (Alex), Allison (Alex) and Emily; Jane Corrigan (George), their children Rocky and Dwyer; Julie Thomas (Patrick) and their children Charles and Teddy. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., followed by reception at the St. Mary Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be sent to the St. Mary Garden Fund, 111 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020