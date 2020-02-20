Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
111 East High Street
Oxford, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
111 East High Street
Oxford, OH
Oxford - Elaine Rauckhorst, 78, died peacefully on February 17, 2020 in Oxford, Ohio. Oxford was a beloved home for Elaine and husband William Rauckhorst for 35 years. Preceded in death by her mother Bernice Kroger and father Henry Kroger of Fort Thomas, Kentucky and brother Fr. Jack Kroger, Elaine is survived by husband William, sister Marilyn Adick (Robert); cousin Pauline Baumann (Norbert) and daughters Cynthia Johanson (Jon), their children Katie (Alex), Allison (Alex) and Emily; Jane Corrigan (George), their children Rocky and Dwyer; Julie Thomas (Patrick) and their children Charles and Teddy. More about Elaine and her life: https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/obituary/Alice-Rauckhorst.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., followed by reception at the St. Mary Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be sent to the St. Mary Garden Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
