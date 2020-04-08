|
|
Elaine Russell Soward
Burlington - Elaine Russell Soward, age 69. Resident of Burlington, KY formerly of Covington, KY. passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at Boonespring Nursing Home, Union, KY. Member of First Christian Church, Covington, KY. Retired billing clerk for St. Elizabeth Hospital and claims clerk for Anthem Blue Cross. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES at Highland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. No Visitation. Preceded in death by husband Trent Soward, parents, William and Mildred Helmick Russell, brother, Gary Russell. She is survived by daughters, Bethany (Ryan) Fulkerson, Southaven, MS, Lisa Lloyd, Florence, KY. grandchildren Ryan Hugenberg, Samuel and Amelia Fulkerson, brother, Scott H (Sharon) Russell, Covington, KY, sisters, Charleen (Charles) Steinborn, Covington, KY.Diane (Thomas) Warth, Latonia, KY. In Lieu of flowers memorials to First Christian Church 14 West 5th Covington, KY 41011. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020