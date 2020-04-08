Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-0146
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Soward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Russell Soward

Add a Memory
Elaine Russell Soward Obituary
Elaine Russell Soward

Burlington - Elaine Russell Soward, age 69. Resident of Burlington, KY formerly of Covington, KY. passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at Boonespring Nursing Home, Union, KY. Member of First Christian Church, Covington, KY. Retired billing clerk for St. Elizabeth Hospital and claims clerk for Anthem Blue Cross. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES at Highland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. No Visitation. Preceded in death by husband Trent Soward, parents, William and Mildred Helmick Russell, brother, Gary Russell. She is survived by daughters, Bethany (Ryan) Fulkerson, Southaven, MS, Lisa Lloyd, Florence, KY. grandchildren Ryan Hugenberg, Samuel and Amelia Fulkerson, brother, Scott H (Sharon) Russell, Covington, KY, sisters, Charleen (Charles) Steinborn, Covington, KY.Diane (Thomas) Warth, Latonia, KY. In Lieu of flowers memorials to First Christian Church 14 West 5th Covington, KY 41011. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -