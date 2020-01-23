Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239

Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239

Elaine Schmidt Obituary
Elaine Schmidt

Colerain Twp. - Elaine H. Schmidt (nee Heuer), beloved wife of Timothy C. Schmidt. Devoted mother of Rob (Michelle) Morse and Barb (Adam) Kidwell. Step-mother of Jeff Schmidt, Chris (Donnie) Blankenship and Laurie (John) Patrick. Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 1. God-mother of Lori Brinker and Randy Teppe. Dear sister of Diane, Donna "Chris", Martha, Chris and the late Ray. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Elaine passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 64. She was a member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (Jan. 25) from 10am until time of funeral service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 1927 W. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
