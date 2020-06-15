Elbert C. Burns
Beloved father of Michelle (Charles) Huffman and Patty (Bill) Maxwell. Loving grandfather of Heather (Jeff Ungru) Mees, Emily Mees, and Nathan (Bobbi Durham) Schlarmann and the late Molly Schlarmann. Dear brother of Edward (Taz), Donna (Hap), Patsy, and the late Mary Lou, Donald (surviving Mary Jane), and Daniel. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Elbert passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A joint Visitation will be held for Elbert and his Granddaughter Molly at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5-7pm. A joint Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, on Friday at 11am. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.