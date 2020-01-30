|
|
Eldon "Peck" Boggs
West Chester - Beloved husband of the late Ellen Boggs (nee McGee). Loving uncle of Susie Bush, Beverly Peace, Douglas Boggs, Mary Lou Holvenstot, Jackie Brock, Danny Hayes, Thomas Hayes, Penny Kettler, and the late Gary Boggs. Also survived by many loving great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his siblings, Lucian Boggs, Louis Boggs, Dennis Boggs, Alice Burkhart, Faye Graves, Oakley Hayes, Shirley Gray, and Mae Boggs. Departed on January 28, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6th from 5 - 7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Burial will take place on Friday, February 7th at 2 pm at Morris - Gamble Cemetery in Annville, Kentucky. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020