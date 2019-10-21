Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Hall
5222 North Bend Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Hall
5222 North Bend Rd.
View Map
Eleanor A. Schuetz Obituary
Eleanor A. Schuetz

Green Twp. - Eleanor A. Schuetz (nee Klosterman), beloved wife of the late Joseph U. Schuetz. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen (Harry) Krommer, Joe (Donna) Schuetz and Tom (Heidi) Schuetz. Loving grandmother of Christina (Tim) Hague, Julie Krommer, Michelle (Rob) Rossmann, Michael (Kristine) Krommer, Natalie Schuetz, Emily (Mark) Suhadolnik, Tom (Becky) Schuetz, Sarah (Joe) Ramstetter and Chris (Julia) Schuetz. Cherished great grandmother of Vincent, Timothy, Isla, Josephine, Eleanor, Wyatt, Joseph, Lillian, Christian and baby Ramstetter. Dear sister of Dolores (late Robert) Wedig, late Albert (late Mary) Klosterman, late Emily (late Ivan) Faulkner, late Marguerite (late George) Williamson, late Dorothy (late George) Dumford, late Edith (late Richard) Fey and the late Ralph (Gerry) Klosterman. Eleanor passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 99. Visitation at St. Ignatius Loyola Hall (lower level of rear parking lot), 5222 North Bend Rd. on Saturday (Oct 26) from 8am - 10am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Church at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jeffrey G. Hoeh Memorial Fund, 5809 Gold Dust Drive Cincinnati, Ohio 45247. Special condolence may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
