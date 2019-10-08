|
|
Eleanor D. Denney
Cincinnati - Eleanor D. Denney, age 93, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Twin Towers Nursing Home in Cincinnati.
She was survived by: Daughter-in-law, Glenda (Denney) Shipman; 2 grandchildren, Edsel Denney III and Sonya (Doug) King; 4 grandchildren, Edsel IIII and Ethan, Owen & Avery King; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cleve and Litha (Pierce) Daffron; her husband of 43 years, Edsel Denney; and son, Edsel Denney II; 6 brothers, Roy, Claude, Howard, George, Ray, and Henry Daffron; 6 sisters, Louise Whalen, Dora Morgan, Bertha Crawford, Edna Brown, Sydney Riley and Mary Carrender.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after 12 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2 pm at the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Elk Spring Cemetery.
Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019