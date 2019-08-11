|
Eleanor Dumler
Cincinnati - Eleanor (nee Gehlenborg), beloved wife of Jerry Dumler. Loving aunt of Steve (the late Bonnie) Haas, Jenny (Joseph) Heckler, Christine Haas, Phil (Sue) Haas, David (Cathy) Dawes, Judy (David) Flaig, Susan (Bob Berberich) Dawes, James (Kathy) Lawson, and Terry (Tara) Mayer. Also survived by many family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rose Gehlenborg and sisters Rose Haas, Hermina Dawes and Juanita Johnson. Passed away Thursday, Aug. 8th, 2019. Age 86. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug 15th from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019