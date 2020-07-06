1/
Eleanor Froehlich
Eleanor Froehlich

Westwood

- - Eleanor R. Froehlich, beloved sister of Hilda Froehlich, the late Alfred Froehlich and the late Helene Holtmann Huber, survived by nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Retired from Pogue's Department Store. Died, Sunday, July 5, 2020 age 98. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, 10:30 AM until the prayer service at 11:30 AM. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
