|
|
Eleanor Hope Anne Sansbury
Cincinnati - Eleanor Hope Anne Sansbury passed away peacefully in her loving parents' arms on the morning of September 16, 2019. She bravely fought a life-long battle with Congenital Heart Disease and a subsequent Heart Transplant just three months after her birth on July 25, 2017. Treasured daughter of John and Tess Sansbury. Beloved granddaughter of Dr. John and Anne Sansbury and J. David and Terrie Martin. Adored Heart Warrior of the World.
Hope lived wrapped in joy for two magical years. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends. The story of Hope's courageous fight spread quickly amongst friends and family... and friends of friends... and friends of those friends. Her smile illuminated every room and her laugh was infectious, quickly turning strangers into adoring fans. Though she was born with only half of a heart, she brought out a pure and wholehearted love in others, shining a little more Hope in everyone's lives.
Hope: A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Corbett Tower at Music Hall, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Doors will open at 4:30 pm and service begins at 5:00. Visitation for Hope will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati. For information on flowers, memorial donations, online condolences, and the full obituary, please go to www.heavensenthope.com or www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019