Eleanor Lindner
Eleanor Lindner

Cincinnati - Lindner, Eleanor "Ellie" (nee Gottmann), devoted Wife of the late Robert "Bob" Lindner, loving mother of Sandy (Mike) Shake, Paula (Mike) Graham, Rob (Laura) Lindner Jr., Ron (Josie) Lindner, Tom (the late Sara) Lindner, cherished grandmother of 13 and 7 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Jerry (Angela, living) Gottmann. Died peacefully at home December 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation Thursday December 10, 2020, 5 to 7 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4390 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203, or Parkinson Support and Wellness, 260 Stetson St #2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
DEC
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home

