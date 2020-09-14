Eleanor Standley Reed
Cincinnati - Wife of 60 years of the late Henry Reed. Devoted mother of Dr. William (Bonnie) Reed, Susan (Rick) Pelton, Sally (Wayne) Kolar, and Thomas (Robin) Reed. Grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of seven. She is survived by one sister, Betty Wallis. She passed on September 12, 2020 at age 91. Eleanor was born in Beverly, MA. Graduated from Boston University in 1950, was a member of Scarlet Key, and a President of Sigma Kappa sorority. She taught school in Mt. Healthy for many years. She was a loyal member of St. Paul UCC in NCH, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Lucky Ducks. Visitation will be Wednesday 9/16 at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, OH, followed by a short service and burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Paul UCC 6997 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45231. Condolences may also be sent to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com