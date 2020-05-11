Eleanora Louise (nee Martin) Gehlert



Goshen - Born on January 12, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Wilson. Loving mother of Carole (Keith) Dabney. Caring grandmother of Anthony Wilson, James Dabney and Kyle Dabney. Proud great-grandmother of Adison Dabney and Griffin Dabney. Dear sister of Howard "Junior" Martin, Jerry Martin and the late James Jones. Cherished daughter of the late Howard and Eleanor (nee Haefner) Martin. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. A private graveside service will be held Myers Cemetery, Goshen TWP, OH.









