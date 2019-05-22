Services
Erlanger United Methodist Chr
31 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Northeast Chapel
1051 E. Johnstown Rd.
Gahanna, OH
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Erlanger United Methodist Church
31 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Erlanger United Methodist Church
31 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY
Erlanger - Eliza Bowling Rowland Bubb, 88, of Erlanger KY died on May 18th in Gahanna, Ohio. She was born on February 16, 1931, in Lexington, KY to Lester and Mary Bell (Johnson) Rowland. She graduated from Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky, both in Lexington KY. Following graduation she enrolled in the United States Navy, where she served as a lieutenant. Liza married Albert "Ginger" Bubb, who preceded her in death. Although she worked several jobs outside the home, her joy was in raising her three sons, Larry (Kristen), David (Kathi) and Terry. She enjoyed reading and taking care of her cats. Liza's faith enabled her to live out Jesus' words "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." She was preceded in death by brother Tom and sister Julia, and is survived by her three sons, along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Erlanger United Methodist Church on Sunday May 26th at 3 PM with a visitation at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Drive, Covington, Ky. 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019
