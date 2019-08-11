|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Cavanaugh
Cincinnati - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Cavanaugh, 94, died peacefully May 7, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Betty was born March 17, 1926 in Winder, Georgia to Robert A. Adams and Evelyn Colson Adams. She is greatly missed by her husband of 44 years, Gerald J. Cavanaugh, and stepchildren Ann D. Cavanaugh and Jeffrey A. Cavanaugh. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Leonard J. McKenzie.
Betty was an indefatigable traveler. She had friends everywhere and loved entertaining. She had been an active member of the First Unitarian Church of Cincinnati, enjoyed the arts, and was a strong supporter of the ACLU and other defenders of free speech and civil rights.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community, 3550 Shaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. If desired, memorials may be made to the First Unitarian Church Endowment Fund, Historic Building Account, 536 Linton St., Cincinnati, OH 45219.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019