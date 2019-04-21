Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Elizabeth Ann Zerhusen


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Elizabeth Ann Zerhusen Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Zerhusen

Covington - Elizabeth Ann Zerhusen, 94, of Covington, Kentucky passed away on April 17, 2019 at Rosedale Green Nursing Home. She was born on January 4, 1925 to the late Leonard and Anna Wiener. She was married to Cyril Zerhusen and he preceded her in death in 1992. Elizabeth was a 54 year member of Holy Cross where she helped form the Fifty Plus Club, in addition to volunteering at Catholic Social Services. She loved to bowl, play Euchre and Bingo. She continued to drive her car and bowl until she was 87 years old.

Along with her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her son Chris Zerhusen and daughter Kathleen Hopkins.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Karen (Dennis) Peters; daughter in law Pat Zerhusen; brother Richard (JoAnn) Wiener; sister Jo Ann VanDemBrink; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made in Elizabeth's memory to , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

A visitation will take place at Holy Cross Church on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
