Elizabeth Betty Lawson
Reading -
Elizabeth "Betty" J. (nee') Burger. Beloved wife for 61 years to Earl Lawson. Dear mother of Beth (Bob) Johnson, Jeff (Susan), Mark (Linda), Mike and John (Jenny) Lawson, Amy (Chris) Roberts, Sarah (Doug) Turner. Loving sister of John H. Burger Jr, Nancy Jackoby and the late Pat Simpson. Dear Grandmother of 17 and Great Grandmother of 22. Betty passed away suddenly February 7th, 2020. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February, 12th 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner, 8633 Reading Road, Reading, OH, 45215. Mass of The Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St Peter and Paul Church, 330 W.Vine St, Reading, OH. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020