Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Loveland United Methodist Church
10975 South Lebanon Road
Loveland, OH
View Map
Loveland - Elizabeth Joan "Betty" Bradley (nee Pierson) of Loveland. Beloved wife of 57 yrs to the late Robert J. Bradley. Loving mother of Robert W. (Tina) Bradley, Rebecca "Becky" Terranova, Eric (Denise) Bradley and the late Cynthia Antrich. Wonderful grandmother of Robert (Kim) Bradley, Adam (Laura) Antrich, Jeremy Bradley, Sarah (Tom)Mendez, Benjamin (Michelle) Bradley, Abby (Brandon) Terranova, Johnathan, Derrick, Anna, Michael, Donny & Serenity Lowman. Amazing great grandmother of Josephine, Gwendolyn & Izzy Antrich, Tyler Hardin, Juan & Cynthia Mendez, Olivia Gieke, Annabelle, Camryn & Caden Matthews, and Barrett Bradley. Dear sister of the late Jerry Pierson. Betty passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Family and friends will be received 5-8 PM on Sunday, July 21 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 22 at Loveland United Methodist Church 10975 South Lebanon Road, Loveland, OH 45140. Interment Union Cemetery, Symmes Township. Donations in memory of Betty may be directed to Loveland United Methodist Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019
