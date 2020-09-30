Elizabeth Bryant
Walton - Bryant, Elizabeth Ann age 78, of Walton, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 16, 1942 to the late Edward and Elizabeth Hildebrand (nee Lantry). Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Samuel Bryant. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5 pm until 8 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018. Funeral ceremony will be held at 11 am on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hughes Chapel Cemetery. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com