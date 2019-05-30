Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Drive
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Drive
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rudemiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth C. Rudemiller


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Elizabeth C. Rudemiller Obituary
Elizabeth C. Rudemiller

Delhi Township - Elizabeth C. "Betty" Rudemiller, (nee Schulz), beloved wife of the late Dr. William B. Rudemiller for 60 years. Mother of Dr. Mark (Julie), David (Mary), Mary Beth, Donna (Nick) Conte, Dr. Michael (Jacqueline), Meg (Steve) Krsacok, and the late Diane. Devoted grandmother of Joe (Elle), Kevin, Becky (Ricky), Laura (Matt), Maria (Drew), Nicholas, Jake (Alyse), Elyse (Kyle), Matthew, Erin, Drew, Leah, Sarah, and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Shirley Krumpe, Kathy Fritsch, and the late Margie Connors. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 94 years of age. Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Avenue, on Saturday from 9:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Inner City Education, (C.I.S.E.), 100 E 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Project Linus, SW Ohio Chapter, P.O. Box 1548, Belton, MO 64012-1108. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now