Elizabeth C. Rudemiller
Delhi Township - Elizabeth C. "Betty" Rudemiller, (nee Schulz), beloved wife of the late Dr. William B. Rudemiller for 60 years. Mother of Dr. Mark (Julie), David (Mary), Mary Beth, Donna (Nick) Conte, Dr. Michael (Jacqueline), Meg (Steve) Krsacok, and the late Diane. Devoted grandmother of Joe (Elle), Kevin, Becky (Ricky), Laura (Matt), Maria (Drew), Nicholas, Jake (Alyse), Elyse (Kyle), Matthew, Erin, Drew, Leah, Sarah, and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Shirley Krumpe, Kathy Fritsch, and the late Margie Connors. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 94 years of age. Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Avenue, on Saturday from 9:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Inner City Education, (C.I.S.E.), 100 E 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Project Linus, SW Ohio Chapter, P.O. Box 1548, Belton, MO 64012-1108. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019