Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bresser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. "Betty" (Scherm) Bresser

Add a Memory
Elizabeth E. "Betty" (Scherm) Bresser Obituary
Elizabeth E. "Betty" Bresser (nee Scherm)

Mt. Washington - Elizabeth E. "Betty" Bresser (nee Scherm) "The Rosary Lady" of Mt. Washington, died October 15, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Bresser, devoted mother of Mary (the late Dick) McCue, Alice (John) Kennedy, Maureen (Bob) Ostertag, Nancy (John) Duell, Donna (Jim) Magee, Bill Bresser, Vicki (Jerry) Gillespie, Irene (Don) Fine, Mark Bresser, Paul (Diana) Bresser, Joe (Allison) Bresser, Janet (John) Gauch, Jim Bresser, and the late John (Lilly) Bresser, loving sister of the late Mildred Miller, Dick Scherm and John R. Scherm. She is also survived by her 47 adored grandchildren and 85 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Friday, October 18th at 11 am. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 9 to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now