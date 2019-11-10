|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Fischer
Union Township - Elizabeth J. Fischer "Betty", 82, of Union Township, passed away on November 8, 2019 at Otterbein Skilled Nursing and Rehab Union Township. Betty was born on July 8, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert and Augusta Fischer. She was preceded in death by her caring former husband, Walter Fischer, daughter Cheryl (Joseph) Hiland, and brother, Robert Fischer.
Betty is survived by her children, Theresa Patton (Michael), Linda Conrad (late Joseph), Douglas Fischer (Kelly), and Christopher Fischer (Tia); 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, William Fischer and Fr. John Fischer.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati at 10:30 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Catholic Outreach at crosscatholic.org or mailed to 2700 N. Military Trail, Suite 240, Boca Raton, Florida 33431-6394.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019