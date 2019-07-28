|
Elizabeth "Betty" Gill (nee Bohnenkamper)
Fort Myers - Elizabeth passed peacefully on July14, 2019 at Shell Point Community in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born May 5, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of James and Anna (Wessling) Bohnenkamper.
Elizabeth graduated in 1949 from Norwood HS and married John Gill Jr., also a Norwood graduate. On June 29 they celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Elizabeth's focus during her early marriage was on supporting her busy husband, raising their 6 children, and being devoted to her aging parents and mother-in-law. She also served as: a leader in her church's women's society, cub scout den mother, and PTA member. When her 6th child left for college, Elizabeth enrolled at the University of Cincinnati and graduated with a degree in dietetics.
After graduation she taught in an early childhood center, served as a Bible study leader, and chaired the mission commission at her church.
Elizabeth and John were residents for many years in Anderson Township and then Fairfield, Ohio. When John retired in 1992 they relocated to Florida and lived in Cape Coral, Naples, and finally Shell Point in Fort Myers. During the 27 years in Florida until her death, she was a catalyst for creating community and a devoted prayer intercessor.
Elizabeth's great pride and joy was in her family, and that began with her 6 children (and spouses); Debby (Bruce) Erwine, Steve (Elaine) Gill, Greg (Wendy) Gill, Jeff (Kathy) Gill, Tim (Bev) Gill, and Jon (Kelly) Gill. This joy continued on to her 20 grandchildren (and their spouses) and more recently 41 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. It is notable that she and John made every graduation and wedding of their children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on September 1 at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church at 7515 Forest Rd. in Cincinnati, Ohio. Calling hours will be at 1 pm with a service led by Elizabeth's many family members at 2 pm. Burial will have taken place at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville, Ky.
Those wishing to remember Elizabeth in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Design Outreach who provide pumps for wells in the third world and whose co-founder Abe Wright is a grandson-in-law. P.O. Box 82345 Columbus, Ohio 43202
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019