Elizabeth Goode
Liberty Twp. - Elizabeth L. (nee Gergen) Goode. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Dale Lester Goode. Loving mother of Mike (Michelle) Goode and Beverly Hill. Proud grandmother of Jessica (Hayes) Sharber, Stephanie (Mike) Hill-Grimes, Michael Goode, Taylor Goode, Stephen Currier and Andy (Tammy) Hill. Great grandmother of Hannah, Zoey, Tyler, Samuel and Jaxson. Sister of the late Mary Kerley. Former trustee of the Hamilton Elks. Passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 78. Friends will be received Wednesday, September 4 from 12-1:30 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where a Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 PM. Celebration of Life to follow at 2 PM at the Loveland Eagles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019