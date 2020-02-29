|
Elizabeth "Beth" Haggerty McKinney
Montgomery - Beth Haggerty McKinney passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27th, at the age of 61.
Beth was born in Cincinnati to W. Andrew and Shirley (Roesch) Haggerty. She is survived by both.
A Sycamore High and Miami University alum, Beth enjoyed a career in finance at The Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati and ArtsWave. When not working, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is also survived by her children, Jeffrey (Marie) Stuart and Maggie (David) Evans; her grandchild, Delaney Beth Evans; her brother, Brian (Anne) Haggerty; her sister, Amy (Keith) Swensen; and her loving partner, Sam Taormina.
A celebration of Beth's life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 AM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246. A time of visitation will follow the celebration, beginning at 12:00 PM.
Those who wish may make a memorial donation to at http://www.tinyurl.com/TeamPositiveThoughts. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020