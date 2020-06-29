Elizabeth Haley
Elizabeth Haley, 73 passed away on June 26, 2020. She retired from the Kenton County Detention Center as a Deputy Jailor, and she was an active member of F.O.P. Lodge 1 & 20. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Roy and Elizabeth Norville Haley; Sister, LaVern Rollins. Elizabeth is survived by her Children, Dawn Velazco (Raul) and Shawn Haley; Grandchildren, Justin, Austin, Selena, Lauren & Sydney and a Great Grandchild, Yzabella. A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the F.O.P. service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Johnsville Cemetery in Bracken County, KY. To leave an online condolence please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com or to livestream the service at 12 noon.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.