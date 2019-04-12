Services
St Catherine of Siena Church
1803 N Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Ft. Thomas, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Ft. Thomas - Elizabeth K. "Liz" Hamberg (nee Bezold), age 87, of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10th. Beloved wife of the late Ralph L. Hamberg. Liz was a longtime active member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ft. Thomas, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, a Spiritual Mother for Priests, devoted to hours of daily prayers, the rosary, attending Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and daily Mass. She also enjoyed spending time with family at Williamstown Lake and the Les Cheneaux Islands in Michigan. Liz was preceded in death by her great granddaughters, Olivia Morgan Hamberg & Caroline Elizabeth Reynolds; sisters, Gertrude Witmer & Loretta Hunt and brother, Elmore Bezold. She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Mark) Keller, Diane Hamberg & Mimi (Tim) Reynolds; sons, Michael (Colleen) Hamberg, Ralph (Sue) Hamberg & Steve (Linda) Hamberg; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 15th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ft. Thomas with Celebrant Rev. Stef Bankemper and Rev. Msgr. William Cleves & Rev. Daniel Vogelpohl concelebrating. The Entombment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
