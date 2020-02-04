Services
St Therese Church
11 Temple Pl
Southgate, KY 41071
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Southgate, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Southgate, OH
View Map
Elizabeth Jeanne Nienaber Obituary
Elizabeth Jeanne Nienaber

Southgate - Elizabeth Jeanne Nienaber, 83, of Southgate, passed away on Monday, February 3rd at Madonna Manor, Villa Hills. She was a Homemaker and a member of St. Therese Choir. Jeanne was also a Kentucky Colonel in recognition of her various volunteer activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Nienaber; parents, Edward & Virginia (nee. Webster) Wieland and brothers, Gerald & Thomas Wieland. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Monica (Greg) Bertram, Gretchen (Michael) Bryan & Brigitte (Ronald) Schubert; sons, Hans (Bonnie) & Nick Nienaber; 10 grandchildren: Betsy, Andy (Sarah), Hank, Elijah, Olivia, Alana, Collin, Kevin, Stephanie & Josh; sister, Mary Ann (John) Mushaben; brother, Phillip (the late Carolyn) Wieland; sisters in law, Judy & Kathy Wieland and several nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7th at St. Therese Church, Southgate. The Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the St. Therese Choir, 11 Temple Pl., Southgate, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
