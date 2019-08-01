|
Elizabeth Kinman
Florence - Elizabeth Kinman, 101, of Florence, formerly of Ludlow, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice of Edgewood. She was born on September 24, 1917 in Owensboro. Elizabeth retired after working 27 years as a bank teller for Central Trust Bank in Cincinnati. She devoted her life to loving her family and church. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ludlow for over 60 years and First Baptist Church of Covington the last years of her life. Elizabeth was very active in her church and was a member of the Baptist Women's Circle. She was preceded in death by her husband Kirby, son Ralph Kinman and granddaughter, Esther (Nathan) Bullock. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Janet (Jim) Taylor of Florence; son, Kirby (Beverly) Kinman of Byron, GA; six grandchildren, Jeff (Angie) Kinman, Darryl (Grace) Kinman, Laura (Terry) Reeves, Jimmy Taylor, Jennifer (Brandon) Stropko, John Taylor; 21great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM with a memorial service immediately following all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairhaven Rescue Mission, 260 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011 or any church or . Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019