Elizabeth L. Yowler
- - Our beloved Betty Yowler passed away surrounded by her family at NorthPointe Terrace, Rockton, IL, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia.
She was born in Cincinnati at Deconess Hospital on March 21, 1939 to Fred and Henrietta (Tielka) Hafer both of whom had emigrated from Wehdem, Germany. Confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Mt. Healthy, Ohio. Betty living in Mt. Healthy, Ohio (Cincinnati) and graduated from Mt. Healthy High School in 1957. She met her future husband Fred in high school and was married on September 3, 1960. They had three wonderful children Jeannie 1961, Greg 1965 and Jim 1966.
Her extensive education was: 1957 Mt. Healthy High School, 1960 RN Christ Hospital Cincinnati, 1983 BS St. Francis University Joliet, 1988 MS St. Francis University.
She was a Nurse Manager MS RNC in her beloved OB department at OSF St. Anthony Rockford, IL for many years. While there she instituted fetal monitoring and was instrumental in development and construction of the new mother/baby unit. She has previously worked at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati and St. Alexius Hospital, St. Louis before following her husband to Rockford, IL in 1964. After a reorganization from OSF, she re-invented herself into the area of psych nursing and worked at Oakwood Hospital Rockford and started up Rockford Adult Day Treatment.
Betty liked to travel, spending much time in her motorhome, especially along the Mississippi River. She also traveled to Pairs, France and met many of her relatives in Wehdam, Germany.
Betty was a teacher: taught dance while in high school, Girl Scouts in Rockford, Lamaze classes at OSF and adjunct professor of Psych at Rock Valley College.
Sports: Loved bowling and golf with her many friends. She was an accomplished archer (placed 2nd at the US Field Tryouts for the national team). Her team was the Chicago Bears. Enjoyed numerous trips to the Bears training camp in Wisconsin. She was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and enjoyed watching tennis.
Active in organizations such as the Daughters of the Nile, Rock Valley Starlight Theater and the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Fred; children Jeannie, Greg and Jim and grandchildren Kristen and Aaron. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Wilber Hafer.
Special thanks to the great personnel at Beloit Hospice, the wonderful nurses and PCA's at NorthPointe Terrace, especially Jeannie Yowler and to the personnel of the Rockton Police, Fire and EMT squads for their outstanding assistance over the last few years.
Funeral Ceremonies will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL with the Pastor Dan Herman of Old Stone Church officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019.
A memorial has been established to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019