Elizabeth Lee (Ritterhoff) Moore
Elizabeth Lee Moore (Ritterhoff)

April 27,1935 - July 11, 2020

Lee was born April 27,1935 to Dr. Robert J. Ritterhoff and Annette Ritterhoff (Shriver). She grew up in the Clifton area where the Ritterhoff family resided during their lifetime.

Lee will be laid to rest in the Moore Family plot officiated by a Catholic Priest held at the cemetery in Westchester, Ohio. A contribution in her name will be made to St. Edward Catholic Elementary School - Ashland, Ohio. Condolences may be made by emailing or contacting Dean Moore.

adamsonchapels.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
