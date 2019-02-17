Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Anderson Twp - Elizabeth Lucille Bugge died Feb. 15, 2019, at the age of 92 years, residence Anderson Twp., beloved daughter of the late Floyd and Anna Bugge (nee Gee) dear sister of Thomas G. Bugge, Phyllis M. Bugge, and Roger L. Bugge, also survived by special loving cousins, a host of friends, and very special neighbors. Lucille was a retired teacher in the Cincinnati Area public schools and a member of the Mt. Washington Baptist Church. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. Feb. 18, at 6 PM. Friends may visit on Mon from 5-6 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington Baptist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
